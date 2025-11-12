The police opened an investigation on Wednesday into a shooting incident in Moshav Azrikam in southern Israel.

An 18-year-old IDF soldier is suspected of playing with his gun, causing a bullet to discharge and hit his friend, who was severely wounded.

A Magen David Adom ambulance team arrived at the scene and provided initial medical care to the victim and evacuated him to a hospital.

In a similar incident last month, Yosef Chaim Rabuch, a 20-year-old IDF soldier from Kiryat Arba, was killed when a weapon belonging to his friend, a Border Police officer, discharged while he was on leave.

The investigation into the incident found that Rabuch, his fiancée, and the friend were preparing to go out when the fatal accident occurred. The shooter was arrested at the time on suspicion of negligent manslaughter.