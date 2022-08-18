Police in Munich, Germany arrested a man for making a Nazi salute at the European Athletics Championships.

The 19-year old man allegedly performed the antisemitic gesture toward a group of Israeli athletes, Deutsche Welle reported.

The Nazi salute was made illegal in Germany in the years following World War II. It is punishable by up to three years in prison.

“One of the four security guards present was observed at around 7:20 p.m. making a National Socialist gesture (forbidden ‘Hitler salute’),” the police said in a statement.

The suspect was placed in custody and charged with “use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations.”

The man, along with three colleagues, was banned from European Championships events. He was also fired from his position as a security guard.

The group of 16 Israeli canoeists and rowers had visited the memorial to the 1972 Munich Massacre shortly before the offense occurred at Olympic Park, the same stadium that was the site of the 1972 Olympic murders of 11 Israeli athletes.

The European Championships are taking place 50 years after the Munich Massacre.

The Israeli men’s marathon team won a gold medal on Monday with a total time of 6 hours, 31 minutes and 48 seconds. Ethiopian-born Israeli runners Marhu Teferi and Gashau Ayale earned a silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the individual competition.