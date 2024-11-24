Canadian coffee chain 'Second Cup' announced last night (Sunday) the cancellation of the franchise of one of the chain's branch owners after she made a Nazi salute during a protest.

The woman was recorded performing the Nazi salute during an anti-Israel demonstration held in Quebec. The woman managed a branch of the chain at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal and during the protest she was heard saying: "The final solution is coming your way. Do you know what the final solution is?"

Second Cup stated in its announcement that it was "terminating their franchise agreement" after finding that the branch owner "was filmed making hateful remarks and gestures."

"Second Cup has zero tolerance for hate speech," the organization added. "The franchisee's actions are not only a breach of our franchise agreement, but they also violate the values of inclusion and community we stand for at Second Cup."