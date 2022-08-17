A Jewish school in Sydney, Australia was shut down after investigators alleged that it did not meet education standards and that its teachers were not accredited.

The school was also accused of ignoring basic child protection laws, the Daily Mail reported.

Yeshiva College, which is located in the Sydney suburb of Bondi, was given a non-compliance grade for curriculum, teaching and governance rules.

The New South Wales Education Standards Authority (NESA) accused the school of using unaccredited teachers, not following the minimum primary and high school curriculum, and not providing a “safe and supportive environment” for its pupils.

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal ordered that the school be closed, backing the NESA’s report which recommended that the school be deregistered.

"The applicant remains non-compliant with some of the registration requirements, including in the areas of curriculum and governance,” the Tribunal said in its ruling. “The purpose of those requirements is to ensure that children receive the education to which they are entitled, that the school is governed effectively and ethically and that the students' welfare and safety is protected.”

The report alleged that Yeshiva College placed "the safety of children at risk" saying that some of its teachers did not have accreditation to work with children, including a teacher that taught Jewish studies.

The report also alleged that 25 employees of the school did not attend annual child protection training in 2021.

It also charged that the school’s head Rabbi Dovid Slavin, was not a "fit and proper person to be responsible" for running the school.

"Rabbi Slavin failed for many years to ensure that the school complied with the registration requirements and was often slow to respond when NESA identified areas of non-compliance requiring attention," the report stated.

The hasidic school, which began in 1956, had an enrolment of 60 students, ranging from kindergarten to 10th grade, with $1,500 tuition fees from parents and state and federal government funding of $18,000 per student.