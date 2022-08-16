Staff sergeant Natan Fitoussi, the IDF soldier who was killed overnight in a friendly fire incident near the city of Tulkarm, will be laid to rest today at 6:45 PM.

Fitoussi immigrated from France in 2014 and studied in the "Shapira Tamar Ariel" religious high school. Netanya city council member Aharon Orgad eulogized the soldier, who was a resident of the city, telling Kan News: "such a tragedy, it's sad and painful, a great loss. The people of Israel embrace you in these tough times."

"What a charming guy, he had a huge heart, and was full of good, friendly, and unlimited personal charm," said Rafael Biton-Netiv, a friend of Fitoussi's. "Despite the hardships that the French community faces in acclimating to their new country, Natan always managed to pave his own way, with a modest smile, and a will to succeed."

Meir Fitoussi, a relative of Natan's, told Kan News: "the family is not angry at the soldier that shot him, not only are they not angry at him, they feel bad for him, and they would even like to meet him".

The soldier that accidentally shot Fitoussi said that the staff sergeant left the guard post to pray and on his return was mistaken for terrorist, therefore he shot at him.

IDF central command commander Yehuda Fuchs, who visited the scene shortly after the incident, said "this is a difficult and upsetting incident that should not have happened in the first place."