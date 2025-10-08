The father of the Border Police officer who allegedly shot and killed his friend, 20-year-old IDF Soldier Yosef Chaim Rabuch, by accident, told Ynet that his son had witnessed a terrorist attack in the past and that the shooting was not malicious.

"He made a mistake, not on purpose. He experienced trauma, and any concern he has, that's his job; he knows how to defend himself. You think he would kill a childhood friend on purpose?"

He added that he spoke with the victim's father, who, according to him, said he loves the suspect like his own son, despite the shooting. "We both cried like little children. He told me: 'I forgive him. We will contend with this together. What noble-mindedness."

The officer, whose detention was extended by six days after being arrested on Tuesday, is suspected of reckless homicide. According to the initial findings of the investigation, the two were close friends and were preparing to go out together for the evening. While the officer was showing his friend his weapon, the gun discharged a live round, striking the soldier. The victim was evacuated to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Yosef had served as a fighter for many years and was also Israel’s national taekwondo champion, representing the country on its national team. The Taekwondo Federation of Israel released a statement: "The Israel Taekwondo Federation bows its head and mourns the untimely passing of Yosef Chaim Rabuch, 20, from Kiryat Arba."

“Yosef was a member of Israel’s national youth team, the Israeli taekwondo champion, and a respected instructor at the ‘Achi Yehuda’ club. He was a dedicated competitor, an outstanding athlete, and beloved by his friends. We send a warm embrace and heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends. May his memory be blessed.”