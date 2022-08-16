To be known in Hebrew as the “Gagon,” the shelter located on Elizabeth Berger Street is composed of 19 bedrooms able to house up to 144 people at any time. The 1,540 square meter facility is spread out over three floors and is currently intended only for men. Other facilities in the area, also managed by the municipality, provide similar services for men and women recovered from addiction. The Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein Shelter has been designed to be fully accessible for handicapped persons and will include ample bathroom and showering space as well as an in-house kitchen and dining area that seats 60 people.

According to the city’s estimates, there are over 1,000 homeless people living in the city that rely on support from the local welfare department. Among those are 90 individuals known to be sufferers from serious addiction who have been unable to benefit from any traditional rehabilitation frameworks.

Yael Eckstein, President of the IFCJ commented, “We are honored and proud of the privilege to support the opening of this important project that responds to the needs of people who are all alone and unable to help themselves. To help give someone a place to feel safe, with a nutritious meal, a warm shower, a comfortable bed, and a roof over their head when they are at a low point in their life is one of the main missions of the IFCJ and our supporters around the globe.”

Intended to provide a comforting and safe environment for its residents, numerous porches and patios overlook the sea. An on-site municipal social worker will be available to assist the residents and refer them for outside medical treatment where necessary. The facility will be open every day from 3PM until 9AM the following morning and homeless people will be provided with a bed, linens, internet access, and space to lock up any valuables for the duration of their stay.

Former combat soldier-turned-grocery store owner Gabi, 62, came upon hard times after getting under the bad influence of those involved with crime and drug abuse. Working to support his children as they graduated from university, he ended up homeless for a year, sleeping on the street.

“A social worker convinced me to try the shelter where I got a chance to work there and restart my life,” he said. “They didn't give up on anyone who was here at the shelter with me and I managed to overcome the drugs. This place is something I could not have imagined existed and gives us the possibilities to look forward with hope.”

Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa said, “The increasing numbers of city residents create a growing number of people with complex needs. While homelessness is not a new phenomenon, it is certainly expanding. The new 'Gagon' provides shelter and is indeed a real home for people without a family and social support system. This is a clear expression that we must always be guided by values of social justice and the promotion of human dignity.”

Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, who passed away in 2019, founded the IFCJ in 1983 and led the organization until his death. Under his leadership, the organization became one of the pre-eminent social welfare organizations in Israel, raising tens of millions of dollars annually in support of a wide variety of causes across the country.

Yael Eckstein thanked the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality for naming the shelter in his memory saying, “The issue of caring for impoverished and often forgotten members of our society was something that was deeply close to my father’s heart and it is entirely fitting that this facility will now bear his name and help preserve his legacy of caring and humanity.”