Efraim Rimmel at his wedding at the Psagot Winery

Efraim Rimmel, who lost his wife and infant daughter in a car accident in 2019, on Monday night wed Ayelet Kolman, whose husband was murdered in a terror attack in 2018.

The wedding was held at the Psagot Winery in the Binyamin Region, and attended by family and friends.

Amazingly, the families of the couple's deceased spouses also attended the wedding, celebrating the event and renewal with the new couple.

Kolman and Rimmel announced their engagement earlier this year,

The new blended family will have eight children: Four surviving children from the Rimmel family, and the four Kolman children.