IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces on Monday night conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including the towns of Sawahera al-Sharqiya, Azun Atme, and Ras Karkar.

IDF soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity in the town of Silwad and apprehended five wanted suspects and confiscated illegal weapons.

The soldiers also conducted counterterrorism activity in the city of Hebron and in the town of Aqraba and apprehended four additional wanted suspects. They also confiscated illegal weapons.

At the same time, IDF soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity in the Dheisha Camp to apprehend a wanted suspect and confiscate weapons. During the activity, dozens of Palestinian Authority Arabs instigated a violent riot. The suspects hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means, including .22 caliber rounds. Hits were identified.

No IDF injuries were reported.

A total of 12 suspects were apprehended overnight, and the suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.

Some of the confiscated weapons IDF spokesperson