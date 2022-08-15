Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Monday morning reported that the condition of those seriously injured in a Sunday shooting attack had improved.

In the attack, which took place near Jerusalem's Old City, eight people were wounded. The Arab who perpetrated the attack has turned himself in to the police.

According to Shaare Zedek, both the woman who had been pregnant at the time of the attack and the man who is in his 40s have seen their condition stabilize and are no longer in danger of their lives.

The hospital also said that the condition of the premature infant who was delivered following the attack has stabilized and is improving.

Dr. Alona Bin-Nun, director of the NICU at Shaare Zedek, said, "The infant still needs significant support and is not yet out of danger of his life. We are providing him with intensive treatment. The time of his birth and what happened before and after the birth are things which are critical. He suffers low blood pressure."

Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center reported on the condition of 19-year-old Elazar Frover, who was injured along with his brother Dovi when the two were shot in the shoulder as they waited for a bus.

Elazar's condition is considered light, and he suffered from a fracture and is hospitalized in the orthopedic ward. On Sunday, his injured brother arrived, and the two reunited at the hospital.

A man of about 20 is hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in moderate condition. He is fully conscious and suffered bullet wounds to his neck and hand.