Lapid: Terrorists will pay a price, Jerusalem is our capital city

Prime Minister Yair Lapid was updated overnight and this morning on the details of last night's shooting in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Lapid said: "The security forces – the ISA, the IDF, and the police – are working to apprehend the terrorist and will not cease until he is caught. All those who seek our harm should know that they will pay a price for any harm to our civilians."

"Jerusalem is our capital city and a tourist center for all religions; the police and the IDF are working to restore calm and a sense of security in the city.

"I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack and stand by their worried families." Lapid said.

Eight people were wounded, two seriously, in a terrorist shooting attack near the Western Wall on Saturday night.

According to initial reports, two terrorists apparently fired at a bus and fled the scene.