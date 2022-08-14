Lapid: Terrorists will pay a price, Jerusalem is our capital city
PM responds to terrorist shooting attack near the Western Wall.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid was updated overnight and this morning on the details of last night's shooting in Jerusalem
Prime Minister Lapid said: "The security forces – the ISA, the IDF, and the police – are working to apprehend the terrorist and will not cease until he is caught. All those who seek our harm should know that they will pay a price for any harm to our civilians."
"Jerusalem is our capital city and a tourist center for all religions; the police and the IDF are working to restore calm and a sense of security in the city.
"I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack and stand by their worried families." Lapid said.
Eight people were wounded, two seriously, in a terrorist shooting attack near the Western Wall on Saturday night.
According to initial reports, two terrorists apparently fired at a bus and fled the scene.