Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) attempted to set a condition for running with the Zionist Spirit party in the upcoming elections.

In an offer to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who headed Yamina and now heads Zionist Spirit, Kahana set a condition that the future coalition be a unity government with a rotation deal that would have Likud's MK Benjamin Netanyahu serving as the second prime minister in the rotation, Ulpan Shishi reported.

According to the report, Shaked rejected the offer, and the negotiations continued.

The report also said that Blue and White has offered to give Kahana the tenth spot on its list, which the polls show would give him a chance but not an assurance of making it into the Knesset. If Kahana joins with former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, he is expected to receive a higher spot, due to the union.

Interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, is also interested in having Kahana join his party with Eizenkot, since it would allow him to appeal to the moderate right, which Kahana represents.