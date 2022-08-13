Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot has not yet decided whether he will go into politics - but it is already clear that he is interesting in forming a broad unity government which relies on a central ruling body, journalist Amit Segal reported.

According to the report, Eizenkot has demanded from Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) that the party he joins be a "governing party," and that they hold broad primaries next time.

He has also not ruled out joining Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party, on the basis of those same principles.

According to journalist Ben Caspit, Lapid and Eizenkot have a good relationship and throughout the recent Operation Breaking Dawn, Lapid asked advice from Eizenkot both by phone and in meetings, in order to make decisions quickly and efficiently.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Eizenkot is likely to join Yesh Atid, but will only go into politics if he believes that it will significantly impact the political map in the upcoming elections, and contribute to the strength and stability of the government.