An Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed with a pair of scissors in Montreal, VINnews reports.

The attack reportedly took place on Thursday. Video footage of the incident published to Twitter by StopAntisemitism shows the victim casually leaning on a scooter on the sidewalk outside a Kosher meat processing plant. He is dressed in traditional Jewish garb, wearing a white shirt, black pants and Tzitzit above his shirt.

The attacker exits the plant onto the sidewalk from a door right next to the victim. After the attacker carefully looks both ways, presumably to ascertain whether or not anyone is looking, he suddenly lunges toward the Jewish man, and stabs him in what appears to be the face/neck area.

He then lunges toward the victim a second time, but seems to change his mind at the last moment.

The attacker was is reportedly a Lebanese immigrant who has been arrested. The victim is in stable condition, according to VINnews.

Montreal has seen a host of antisemitic incidents in recent years.

In May, a 51-year-old man was attacked by two young males in broad daylight shortly after a celebration of Israel’s independence.

Police deemed the attack as an armed assault and robbery, following a hate crime. A suspect was arrested in mid-July.

In December, several massive swastikas were carved into the snow-covered ice at a community skating rink on the Island of Montreal.

Last August, the election campaign signs of two Jewish Canadian politicians in Montreal were defaced with swastikas.

Montreal police made 15 arrests in May 2021 at an anti-Israel demonstration that degenerated into violence, with Jews holding a pro-Israel rally, and being pelted with rocks. There were several injuries to Jews attending this rally. The cases are still before the courts.

As well, several days later, two individuals were arrested in Cote-St. Luc, Quebec, where they were driving around and threatening to harm Jews. These cases also remain before the courts.

