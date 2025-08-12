Montreal police announced on Tuesday night that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent assault on a Jewish man in a city park. The incident, which took place in front of the victim's children, was captured on video and shared widely online.

According to police, the victim was attacked while on the ground, and the assailant was seen throwing the man's kippah into a nearby fountain.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody and being questioned by investigators. The case will be submitted to the Quebec Attorney General’s office for review and possible charges.

In a statement, Montreal police emphasized their commitment to the investigation: “The police spared no effort in locating the suspect and continue to work diligently to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this criminal act.”

Police also acknowledged the role of the public in the arrest, thanking community members who came forward with information that helped identify and locate the suspect.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the assault, calling it “an appalling act of violence.” He added, “Every person in Canada has an inalienable right to live in safety. My thoughts are with the victim and his family, and I commend law enforcement for their efforts to ensure justice is served.”