Former US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, while on a tour of Kfar Aza and at the site of the Nova Festival, where the October 7th massacre took place. Pompeo was joined by Likud MK Danny Danon.

Mike Pompeo said, “Even though I know the stories, the numbers and everything else, it was so important to come here, to be here, because it's always different when you are actually walking on the ground where the tragedies have taken place. The emotions, the feelings of seeing the families is always different than just watching them on TV, or reading about what happened. So, we pray for these people who lost loved ones during the terror attack that took place on October 7th.”

Pompeo added, “From here I say that the US’ message to the world should be that America stands with Israel. We always will. We've also got to get these hostages back. I am standing here just kilometers away from where these hostages are being held. We have we have to get them home.”

On the changed message that US President Biden is conveying to Israel in his rhetoric, Pompeo said, “We should make clear that we support the decisions of the Israeli leadership. We shouldn't be restraining them. The Israeli leadership will behave in a way that is decent and honorable and, most importantly, will fulfill the obligation to keep its own people safe.”