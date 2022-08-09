IDF Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, on Monday visited the Tel Nof Airbase, and met with the units that operated in Operation Breaking Dawn.

The visit was led by the commander of the Israel Air Force, General Tomer Bar, and with the participation of pilots from squadrons 106 and 133.

The IDF says that Air Force personnel operated throughout the days of fighting - in both defense and attack. They planned and carried out many attacks in the operation, and protected the citizens of the State of Israel from various aerial threats.

"The role of the IDF is to protect the citizens of the country and the sovereignty of the country. From the moment we recognized the growing threat, we initiated an offensive operation that was the opening signal for an operation that had been prepared a long time in advance, the purpose of which was to deal a serious blow to the Islamic Jihad organization. This was also the result of the operation," Kochavi said.

He added, "We have many more plans, we have many operations of this type, both in Gaza, in the north and in the other arenas, and I tell you and I tell everyone who listens to us, we will not allow any terrorist organization, not in the north, not in the center, not in the south, to harm neither the citizens of the State of Israel nor the sovereignty of the State of Israel."

"We say in the simplest way to any terrorist organization, wherever it is: Know that we will hit you over any offensive action or any threat," concluded Kochavi.