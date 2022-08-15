Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Sunday sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres protesting the dismissal of Sarah Muscroft, the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, from her position after she tweeted support of the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and her condemnation of “indiscriminate rocket fire” by the terror group.

In the letter, Ambassador Erdan wrote, “Unfortunately, this is not the first time this has happened…Just last year, UNWRA representative Matthew Schmale in a television interview during May 2021 operation in Gaza, indicated that in his opinion, ‘there is a huge sophistication in the way the Israeli military struck over the last 11 days,’ when asked if he agreed that the IDF strikes were precise. There was Palestinian backlash, Schmale apologized, and he was recalled from his post.”

“This norm effectively grants the Palestinian players and the local UN staff an “unwritten veto" over UN statements, and stands in clear contradiction with the basic principles of objectivity and neutrality that the UN claims to hold,” added Erdan.

Ambassador Erdan added, “On the other hand, we recently witnessed a clear case in which a UN official who clearly breached the principles of impartiality and neutrality required from a member of an HRC Commission of Inquiry used clear antisemitic vicious parlance, and yet still maintains his position. HRC Commissioner Miloon Kothari's interview, where he clearly stated that the Jewish lobby controls the social media, should have been met with a firm response that would have led to his resignation…While Israel supports constructive engagement with UN officials and agencies, we cannot accept such blatant double standards.”