Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the statement of Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz marking the end of the military operation in Gaza, saying that the operation was only possible because the government collapsed.

"I congratulate the government, the Shabak and our beloved IDF soldiers for another successful operation against terrorism in Gaza. In the fight against terrorism we are all united, there is no opposition and no coalition," Netanyahu said.

"It should also be said that it was only after this government with Ra'am fell and after the Knesset disbanded was it possible to launch this operation," the opposition leader added.