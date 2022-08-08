The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Sunday condemned the rocket barrages fired at Israel from Gaza.

“We stand in solidarity with Israel as the Iran-backed terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) launched more than 750 rockets at civilian targets in Israel,” said Dianne Lob, Chair, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair, of the Conference of Presidents in a statement.

“We are grateful for the life-saving Iron Dome missile defense system, which intercepted over 95% of the rockets launched at Israel, and further that even more of the deadly ordnance fell short of intended civilian targets or plunged into the sea. Iron Dome remains a key line of defense for the people of Israel – Jews, Muslims, and Christians – and an indispensable tool to maintain a qualitative military edge over the Islamic Jihad terrorists,” they added.

“We commend the support of President Biden and the US Congress for the joint US-Israeli Iron Dome defensive system, as well as their many statements of support for Israel’s right to defend herself. The indiscriminate launch of rockets by PIJ not only targets civilian Israelis, but also killed Palestinians in Gaza as their rockets fell short of their intended targets.”

“The fact that Iran openly funds and supports PIJ’s brazen violations of international law by targeting civilians highlights yet again Iran’s support for terror, as well as the need for the international community to loudly condemn Iran’s malevolent disregard for human rights,” said the Jewish leaders.

“We stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Israel, who have a fundamental right in accordance with international law to defend themselves from external threats. The increased military capabilities and indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations by militants in Gaza is particularly concerning. We are hopeful that an immediate ceasefire brokered by Egypt and the United Nations, which Israel has reportedly accepted, will come into full force and save lives.”

“As Jews across the world today commemorate Tisha B’Av, a solemn day of communal mourning, we urge a swift end to the rocket attack and pray for a full healing and comfort for all who are injured, their families, and for the safety of Israeli security and rescue forces,” concluded the Jewish leaders.

On Saturday night, the US State Department published an official statement supporting Israel amid the turmoil in the south and Operation Breaking Dawn.

"The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself. We are urging all sides to avoid further escalation" the statement said.

"Details of this event are still emerging and we are monitoring developments. We are aware of reports that civilians have been killed and wounded in Gaza, including the reports of a tragic death of a child."

"We have been in touch with Israeli officials and others in the region working to avoid further escalation. We are not going to get into the details of our sensitive diplomatic discussions", the statement concluded.

On Friday, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides commented on Operation Breaking Dawn.

“The United States firmly believes that Israel has a right to protect itself. We are engaging with different parties and urge all sides for calm,” he tweeted.

A ceasefire brokered by Egypt went into effect on Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. Israel time.