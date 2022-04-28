On Holocaust Memorial Day, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations applauded the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism by 25 states and the District of Columbia.

"Today, we commemorate Yom HaShoah – Holocaust Memorial Day. We also applaud Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy’s proclamation today adopting the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, marking the 25th state to adopt the definition,” said Conference of Presidents Chair Dianne Lob, CEO William Daroff, and Vice Chair Malcolm Hoenlein.

"The fact that 25 states and the District of Columbia, and other major cities, over 30 countries, hundreds of universities, sports teams, and governmental bodies have adopted the IHRA Working Definition as a tool identifying antisemitism reflects the broad support that exists for the most authoritative and internationally accepted definition of antisemitism, as well as the widespread view that it is critically important to recognize antisemitism in order to combat it successfully.”

They noted that while “almost eight decades have passed since the concentration camps were liberated, the scourge of antisemitism remains with us.”

“Yom Hashoah is therefore not just about the horrors of that genocide. It is also a testament to our commitment to the pledge ‘Never Again.’ In that way, Yom Hashoah contains within it a balance – we memorialize the history of the past evil in order to secure a better future," they said.

"Our work in fighting antisemitism continues and we are grateful that the majority of states, representing the entire political spectrum, adopted the IHRA definition as an important standard in the battle against antisemitism and Jew hatred."