The phone of MK Ayman Odeh, the chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List Party, was hacked on Sunday evening and messages were sent in his name to all the WhatsApp groups in which Odeh is a member, with photos of Israeli flags and the text "There is no Palestine".

In a tweet on the day Operation Breaking Dawn was launched, Odeh had harshly attacked the Israeli government and wrote, "The Israeli government is committing war crimes against the Palestinian people to serve narrow political interests, and the Gazans are paying the price in blood."

"The fire must be stopped immediately! Only negotiations to end the occupation will bring security to the people. Not the blood of innocent children," he added.