Red alert sirens activated in the Jerusalem mountains Sunday morning as Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza launched rockets in the direction of Israel's capital. Two explosions were heard in the area. There were no reported injuries in the attack.

IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav said "We were on alert that there could possibly be such a firing, we were preparing for it ahead of time. We have air protection capabilities in Jerusalem as well."

Islamic Jihad has launched nearly 600 rockets and mortars at Israel since the fighting began on Friday afternoon. Israel has struck 140 Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, eliminating much of the terrorist organization's senior leadership.

Islamic Jihad confirmed early Sunday morning that Khaled Mansour, the leader of the organization's southern division, was eliminated in an IDF attack in the Gaza Strip.

Also eliminated in the attack was Ziad Al-Mudallal, the son of the senior Islamic Jihad leader Ahmad al-Mudallal.