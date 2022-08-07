Brigadier-General Nimrod Aloni, IDF Commander of the Gaza Division, on Saturday night said that the goal of Operation Breaking Dawn is to neutralize the threat presented by Islamic Jihad to fire missiles and to carry out terror attacks.

Speaking to Kan 11, Aloni said, "The operation has one clear goal: to end the threat. If the Jihad holds its fire, this event will be behind us. Hamas is not part of the issue - at the moment, we do not identify any preparations on its part. The operation is against the threat of Islamic Jihad. All of the organization's leaders are on our list of targets."

"When we understand that the threat has been removed, we will decide whether to end the operation."

Meanwhile, IDF attacks on Gaza have resumed, and Arab sources claim that the IDF eliminated six terrorists, members of a rocket-launching cell, in an airstrike on Jabalia.

In the last barrage of rockets fired by Islamic Jihad, a rocket exploded in an open area near the Strauss factory in Sha'ar Hanegev. No one was injured, but the factory sustained damage.

The top diplomatic and security officials who met Saturday night in Tel Aviv decided to open the Temple Mount to Jews on Sunday. Entry by Knesset members will be subject to police approval; however, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) has already announced that he will arrive at the gates of the Temple Mount on Sunday morning.