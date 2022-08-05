Jay Shapiro claims that the more the United States is dependent on Arab oil, the more negative its policies will be towards Israel.

In his opinion, the American policy towards Israel has become less sympathetic than before and this is evident in all the conduct of the administration in the US, including during Biden's visit to Israel.

Shapiro thinks that Israel should recognize this situation and know how to deal with the US in the most correct way, without harming the relationship, but with determination.