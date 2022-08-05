The IDF targeted a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization.

IDF fighter jets targeted Tayseer Jabari, the senior PIJ Commanding Officer of the terrorist group’s Northern Gaza Division.

According to the IDF, Jabari was entrusted in making many decisions in the PIJ and carried out anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers recently.

In addition, approximately 10 PIJ terrorist operatives were targeted, including a terrorist squad who were on their way to carry out an anti-tank missile and sniper attack. Military bases and buildings used by the terrorist operatives were also targeted, the IDF said.

Jabari was a senior commander in the PIJ and held a number of positions in the terrorist organization, including as the Head of Operations. He was entrusted in making many decisions inside the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, and was responsible for multiple attempted terror attacks against Israeli civilians, according to the IDF.

After Majed Harazin was targeted in December 2007, Taysir Jabari progressed in his positions. He eventually replaced Baha Abu al-Ata as the Commanding Officer of the PIJ’s Gaza Division after Abu al-Ata was targeted by the IDF in Operation “Black Belt” in November 2019.

During Operation “Guardian of the Walls”, Jabari fired a large number of rockets at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip and was responsible for a PIJ attack in which a civilian was injured, the IDF said.

A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front within 80 km of the Gaza Strip, and the instructions are being updated on the National Emergency Portal. The Home Front Command’s instructions save lives and civilians are urged to act according to them.

The IDF continues to operate against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization with the aim of restoring security to the civilians in the State of Israel.