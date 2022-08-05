Details of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s countersuit against Twitter were revealed on Friday.

The 164-page countersuit contains allegations around the social media giant’s business claims, Fox News reported.

Twitter is suing Musk for pulling out of the $44 billion deal he had arranged to buy the company, with the trial set for October 17.

Musk’s countersuit contains accusations that are the latest twist in the story of Musk’s bid to takeover the company, followed by his July decision to pull out of the deal over concerns the social media giant failed to make good on a promise to give him access to information about spam accounts.

The countersuit alleges that Musk is entitled to back out of the deal as he was led to believe that Twitter’s user data provided to investors was legitimate.

Musk charged that the company “miscounted” the number of spam accounts it had on its platform as "as part of its scheme to mislead investors about the company's prospects."

He also claimed that Twitter’s mDAU metric, the monetizable daily number of Twitter users, is inaccurate.

On Thursday, Twitter filed a document in the Delaware Chancery Court, describing Musk’s claims as "a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive."

"The Counterclaims are a made-for-litigation tale that is contradicted by the evidence and common sense," Twitter's filing said, according to the Associated Press. "Musk invents representations Twitter never made and then tries to wield, selectively, the extensive confidential data Twitter provided him to conjure a breach of those purported representations.”