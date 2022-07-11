Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday morning participated in a conference hosted by Calcalist, and noted about the union between New Hope and Blue and White and the upcoming elections.

"It's time that all the Zionist parties form a broad coalition, and we will do what is necessary," Liberman said. "Otherwise, all of the changes this country needs will remain on paper."

Liberman also said that he will not be part of a coalition headed by Likud MK Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I promise that under no conditions and under no circumstances will I join a coalition with Netanyahu," he said. "Not in exchange for this promise or that, including rotation or mutation."

According to him, "the polls are a psychological war. What is important from our perspective is that Netanyahu not receive more than 59 Knesset seats. There is a chance of a Zionist coalition if Netanyahu does not receive 60 seats. There is a chance of a great explosion in Israeli politics, which will cause people to tell Netanyahu, 'That's enough, let go.'"

He added, "There is only one party which will stand up to the pressures on the issue of religion and state. Our stance is not anti-haredi, it is anti-Shas and United Torah Judaism. Since '77, Shas and Agudat Yisrael (one faction of United Torah Judaism - ed.) have been in power other than during three short breaks - since then, the haredi community is the poorest and neediest and least academic. The way to remove them from this poverty is not by means of stipends - stipends perpetuate poverty."