Beginning Sunday next week, passengers flying out of Ben Gurion International Airport will be able to check in for their flights from the Haifa airport.

According to the Transportation Ministry, this solution is just part of the attempt to fight the long lines at Ben Gurion.

During the first stage, the service will be offered only to El Al passengers, but a number of foreign airlines have already requested that their passengers also be offered the service.

The service will allow passengers to complete the inspection process for their flights one day prior to departure, and to arrive at Ben Gurion and proceed straight to "Duty Free" and from their to their flights.

One family member will bring the entire family's baggage to the counter, where that individual will present the entire family's passports.

Among the destinations for which check-in may be conducted in Haifa are New York, Newark, Toronto, Bangkok, Phuket, Johannesburg, London's Heathrow airport, and Paris.

At this stage, the service is offered only to Israeli citizens, and is offered Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 2:00p.m. and 8:00p.m. only. At the beginning of August, the option of adding flights from other airlines will be examined.