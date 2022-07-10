Fifteen people were killed, five injured, and dozens more left trapped under rubble when a Russian missile struck an apartment building in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

The building, located in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, was destroyed Sunday in a Russian missile strike, apparently by an Uragan-type projectile.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that at least fifteen people were killed, and some 35 more left buried under the demolished building.

Of the roughly 35 people trapped under the rubble, rescue teams have managed to pull five to safety thus far.

“The rescue operation is underway. Rescuers were able to bring out six dead and five injured,”Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

“At least 30 others are under the rubble.”

“The building was partially destroyed, and rescuers with a mechanical digger were clearing the area. The rescuers have so far been able to establish contact with two people underneath the rubble.”

“During the rescue operation, 15 bodies were found at the scene and five people were pulled out of the rubble,” Ukrainian emergency services said on Facebook.