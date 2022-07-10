"Jared should not work in the White House," said former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, blasting the former president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and accusing him of being at least partly responsible for the 2020 election defeat.

Conway also mocked reports suggesting that Kushner has no intention of returning to politics, saying that it was just a "convenient way of saying, ‘Don’t hold me responsible for all the authority I gave myself.'"

“It’s become incredibly convenient for Jared to not be given responsibility for that 2020 debacle of a campaign, to not take responsibility for, frankly, not being there for his father-in-law now the way that he insisted on being there for five straight years until things didn’t really work out,” Conway said in an interview with the Washington Times that was published last week.

"There’s nobody who’s profited more handsomely from Donald Trump’s presidency than Jared Kushner, Conway added, referring to reports that the Saudi government has invested $2 billion in a private equity firm Kushner launched after leaving government.

She also predicted that if Trump ran in the 2024 elections, he would prove "unstoppable," even if challenged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Republican Party primaries.

"People understood exactly why he was running [in 2016] and what they would get," Conway said. "A combination of vintage Trump with those amazing accomplishments in 2020, he can be unstoppable in 2024​."