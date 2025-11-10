US presidential adviser Jared Kushner, who served as a senior aide to President Trump, met today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Kushner focused his recent talks with Netanyahu on Syria, discussing Israel’s security concerns regarding a potential security agreement with the country.

According to a report by the Saudi news channel Al-Hadath, Netanyahu informed Kushner that Israel seeks the establishment of a demilitarized zone in southern Syria and asked him to apply American pressure on Damascus to formulate a security agreement - one that could pave the way for Syria’s entry into the Abraham Accords.