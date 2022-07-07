Ukraine has announced that it is probing over 21,000 alleged war crimes carried out by Russian troops since the beginning of its invasion on February 24.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told BBC News that her office was being notified of 200 to 300 cases every day.

The investigations will for the most part lead to in absentia trials. Still, Venediktova said it was a “question of justice” and that prosecutions must occur.

Russia denies all allegations of war crimes occurring during over four months long war.

Venediktova said that Russian soldiers who committed war crimes against civilians "should understand that it's only a question of time when they all will be in court.”

Her office is working throughout the country to investigate claims, but it has been unable to “properly and effectively” carry out all investigations due to being unable to enter regions under Russian occupation.

Venediktova had previously stated in May that 600 suspects had been identified, with 80 prosecutions already started.