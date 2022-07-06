Approximately 45 guests at the Dan hotel in Eilat felt sick and suffered stomachaches, vomiting, and diarrhea after eating in the hotel's cafeteria.

Three of the affected guests were admitted to the city's Yoseftal Medical Center for treatment.

Of the 45 affected guests, approximately 30 are participants in an attorneys' conference taking place in the city.

The Health Ministry's examination of the hotel kitchen so far has turned up no unusual issues. Samples of the food have been sent to a laboratory for testing, and an epidemiological investigation is underway.

"The Health Ministry will continue to guide the hotel in accordance with the findings of the investigation, which is still ongoing, and will update the public if necessary," a statement said.

A statement from the Dan hotel in Eilat read: "We are very distressed over the fact that several of the hotel's guests required treatment. According to the information that we have, there were 15 guests [affected]. We sent samples of the food for testing, and we are in constant contact with the Health Ministry."

"The Yoseftal hospital has declared that all of the hotel's guests who required treatment did not suffer from stomach poisoning. The hotel is fully booked and we wish everyone health."