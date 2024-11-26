For many, leaving their furry companions behind while travelling is no longer an appealing option. This growing demand has led to a rise in dog-friendly hotels across the UK, with many hotels and BnBs adapting their services to accommodate pets and their owners. From providing dog beds to offering pet-specific dining options, hotels are evolving to ensure they remain competitive in this booming market.

Why Dog-Friendly Accommodation is Necessary

Hiring a dog sitter or placing a pet in boarding kennels can be both costly and stressful. The average cost of a dog sitter in the UK ranges between £25–£70 per day , adding significantly to the expense of a holiday.

For pet owners, travelling with their dogs is not only more economical but also more enjoyable, as they can avoid the guilt and worry of leaving their pet behind. This shift in preference has pushed many hotels to prioritise dog-friendly features to cater to this growing segment of travellers.

What Do Hotels Need To Offer To Be Dog Friendly?

To truly appeal to dog owners, hotels now include tailored amenities and services. Dog beds are provided in rooms, offering comfort for pets alongside their human companions. Many hotels also provide water bowls, toys, and even welcome packs for dogs.

Specialised dog menus have become a common feature in even luxury hotels, ensuring pets enjoy delicious and nutritious meals during their stay. In fact, New Park Manor, which is part of Luxury Family Hotels, has become a strong chain of dog friendly hotels , and they proudly sport an ‘A La Bark’ menu for trusted canines.

Restaurants within these hotels often include designated areas where dogs are welcome, allowing owners to dine with their pets instead of leaving them behind in the room.

To further meet the needs of dog owners, some hotels provide spaces within rooms or outdoor areas designed for dogs to relieve themselves, adding an extra layer of convenience. These facilities help reduce the stress of travelling with pets and enhance the overall experience for both owners and their dogs.

Being Dog Friendly Now A Competitive Edge for Hotels

Hotels that embrace dog-friendly policies often find themselves gaining a competitive edge. With so many Britons choosing to travel with their dogs, properties that fail to accommodate pets risk losing potential bookings. In contrast, dog-friendly hotels not only attract more guests but also foster greater loyalty. Dog owners are likely to return to a hotel where their pet was treated well and welcomed as part of the family.

Beyond attracting guests, dog-friendly hotels can tap into additional revenue streams. Services like dog walking, grooming, and daycare offered on-site can generate income while enhancing the experience for pet-owning travellers. This dual benefit makes catering to dogs not just a necessity but also a lucrative opportunity for hotels.

A Growling Trend in UK Travel

The rise of dog-friendly hotels reflects broader changes in the travel industry. With nearly a third of UK households owning dogs and pet-friendly features becoming a top priority, the trend shows no signs of slowing.

Hotels that embrace this change are not just accommodating pets—they are recognising the deep bond between owners and their dogs and ensuring both have a memorable, comfortable stay.