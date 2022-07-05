Terrorists open fire on IDF troops near Homesh

Several terrorists opened fire on IDF forces from a passing vehicle near Homesh Tuesday.

The soldiers returned fire and there were no casualties. Security forces are in pursuit of the attackers.

The Homesh yeshiva said in response to the shooting: "We strengthen the IDF soldiers in their fight against terrorism. The answer to terrorism is to approve Homesh today."

"We call on the government, do not succumb to terrorism, the terrorists smell weakness, and their goal is to defeat the government through terrorism and terrorist attacks. We must not succumb to terrorism, do not give a reward to terrorists, the Zionist answer to today's attack is to approve Homesh today," the yeshiva said.

