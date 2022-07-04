A number of Jewish people are among the casualties in a deadly mass shooting which occurred in Highland Park, Illinois during a Fourth of July parade Monday, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced.

Israeli Consul General Yinam Cohen is in contact with the local authorities and the Jewish community in Illinois, the ministry stated.

At least five people were killed and 19 others wounded in the shooting. It is unknown if the Jewish casualties are among the dead or wounded at this time.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 am local time during a parade to celebrate American Independence Day. Footage from the scene shows terrified bystanders fleeing in the opposite direction of the parade following the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple people lying on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds. There are unconfirmed reports of fatalities at the scene.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a shooting had taken place at the parade and urged people to avoid the area.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting.