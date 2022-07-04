9 shot in mass shooting at Illinois 4th of July parade

At least nine people have been wounded in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 am local time during a parade to celebrate American Independence Day. Footage from the scene shows terrified bystanders fleeing in the opposite direction of the parade following the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple people lying on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds. There are unconfirmed reports of fatalities at the scene.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a shooting had taken place at the parade and urged people to avoid the area,

Police forces are at the scene.

Join our official WhatsApp group