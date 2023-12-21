At least ten people have been killed and dozens wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. The shooter has been killed, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Jan Palach Square in the city center. The Charles University's philosophy department was evacuated following the incident, and the shooter was reportedly in the university's building.

Police have stated that 11 people were killed, including the shooter, and thirty people were wounded.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said that there was only one shooter.

The identity of the shooter has not been revealed, and the motive for the shooting is unknown. The shooting occurred four days before the Christmas holiday.