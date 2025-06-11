A 20-year-old Pakistani national living in Canada has been extradited to the United States in connection with an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at the Chabad Center at 770 Eastern Parkway in New York.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, was arrested in September while attempting to cross the U.S. border. Authorities believe he intended to carry out the attack around the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Khan is suspected of having pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) and was motivated by extremist ideology. “The foreign terrorist organization ISIS remains a clear and present danger to the American people, and our Jewish citizens are especially targeted by evil groups like these,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice is proud to help secure this extradition, and we will prosecute this man to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized the importance of the operation that led to Khan's arrest. “Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 — the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel. Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down,” Patel said.

The U.S. prosecutor handling the case has announced plans to seek a life sentence if Khan is convicted.