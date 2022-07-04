World Likud chairman and former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon spoke to Israel National News Monday about his announcement that he would run in the upcoming Likud primaries to return to the Knesset.

"Right now there is a consensus in the Likud in support of the candidacy of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I also support that. We understand that we are in a moment of a national test, and we need to get as many seats as possible and we are putting all disputes aside, we are united," Danon said.

When asked about possible reserved spots on the party list, Danon says, "I personally do not like reserved spots because I think it does not strengthen the list and does not bring seats. Since we are in good condition in the polls, if there is a reasonable offer of a reserved spot that is used sparingly, I will support it at the party center. In my opinion, it will not increase the number of seats we receive."

Danon rejects a scenario of further deadlock in the fifth round of elections. "I recognize the trend. The public has seen a significantly problematic year of loss of personal security, of rising fuel prices and housing prices, with a sense that the Muslim Brotherhood is running the country. Therefore, I think there will be a very serious correction here that will allow us to form a stable government."

He said, "Right-wingers, if they support our policies and guidelines, we will put them in the government. We must first get 61 into our bloc and then consider introducing other Zionist parties."

As for including Ra'am in a Likud-led government, he said: ”Not in our house. We saw what happened and that it did not work. Unfortunately, they are only able to deal with civil issues. Mansour Abbas received many compliments and headlines, in the end dealt with the issue of the Temple Mount and Palestinian adults in universities instead of dealing with budgets and infrastructure."

Danon is well acquainted with the relationship between Israel and the US and has deep concern over President Joe Biden's visit to Israel next week. "We receive every American president in a dignified manner and welcome a president's visit. But I am troubled by Lapid's inexperience."

"There have been reports of prices that Lapid will pay for the visit and it is shocking to me to put Palestinian observers at the border crossing with Jordan. It represents the loss of sovereignty and the abandonment of our sovereignty in the Jordan Valley. Lapid does not have the needed experience. I am very apprehensive about this visit and the actions that Lapid will do to please President Biden. The Americans recognize that there is a weak and inexperienced leadership here and they allow themselves to make demands that they would not dare raise with a Likud government," he added.

Can Israel reject these demands? "We must tell them no, politely and quietly. We have arguments and it is legitimate to say no."

Danon further notes that in his eyes, the change of prime ministers with the dissolution of the Knesset is an unnecessary step that indicates another weakness. "Bennett and Lapid's exchanges are problematic. If the good of the country was really in front of their eyes, Bennett would have had to stay in office for three months and Lapid would have had to run his campaign. They probably wanted to improve Lapid's status so that he would have better photos for the campaign and we are paying the price."