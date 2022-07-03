According to IDF spokesman Ran Kochav, the Hezbollah terrorist organization sustained a "significant operational defeat" with the downing of three UAVs it dispatched from Lebanon on Saturday.

The drones were identified by detection systems and monitored by ground control units throughout their flight, and were intercepted by an IAF fighter jet and an Israeli Navy missile ship, over the Mediterranean Sea near the Karish natural gas rig.

Speaking on Radio 103FM, Kochav said, "Hezbollah sustained a significant operational setback when it attempted this operation that did not succeed. It appears that the drones were not armed," he added.

Kochav stated that the threat did not justify moving the rig to a possibly safer position. "These are Israeli territorial waters, and Hezbollah is trying to harm our sovereignty in all kinds of ways. But they have suffered a significant setback here," he said.

Asked to comment on a proposal for an exchange of prisoners made by the Hamas terrorist organization in recent days, Kochav said, "Our position is that no such exchange will take place unless [the bodies of] IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin are included."