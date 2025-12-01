Brig. Gen. Benny Aminov, Head of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D)'s Military R&D Unit, reported at the International DefenseTech Summit led by the IMOD’s DDR&D, in collaboration with the Yuval Ne'eman workshop for Science, Technology & Security at Tel Aviv University at Tel Aviv University, that ”drone challenge at Israel’s borders are moving toward a solution - we have achieved a technological breakthrough in enemy drone detection.”

Brig. Gen. Aminov further stated: "we are now working on interception solutions using drone-based systems that enable response to swarm scenarios while accelerating the development of new directed-energy weapons.”

"The issue of low-altitude threats is an example of a challenge that requires our defense establishment to fundamentally change its operational approach - responding within compressed timeframes, spiral development, accelerating testing during the development process, and bridging small defense-tech companies with major defense contractors,” he added.

“Or enemies continue to evolve in this learning competition. This drives us to develop robust solutions, and it is here that directed-energy weapons demonstrate their unique strength. Their distinctive characteristics enable us to address even the unknown unknowns - threats we don't yet know we face.”

Drawing lessons from Israel's ongoing military operations and real-world scenarios, the International DefenseTech Summit showcases cutting-edge advances in emerging technologies that are shaping the future of global security.

Key participants include: Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, IMOD Director General; Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of the DDR&D; Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, Conference Chairman and Director of the Blavatnik ICRC at Tel Aviv University; Brig. Gen. Benny Aminov, Head of the DDR&D’s Military R&D unit; Avi Berger, Head of the DDR&D’s Space Program Office; Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Alon, Managing Partner at Elements Venture Capital; Michael Dodd, U.S. Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies and Acting Deputy Director of the Defense Innovation Unit; Dame Fiona Murray, Associate Dean of Innovation at MIT School of Management; Shaun Maguire, Partner at Sequoia Capital; Dr. Christian Steinborn, Head of Business Development Start-Up Activities at Rheinmetall AG; Francois Chopard, CEO & Founder of Starburst; and many other senior officials from Israel and worldwide.