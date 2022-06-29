Ahead of U.S. President Joseph R. Biden's visit to the Middle East, and as part of diplomatic developments in the region, President Isaac Herzog met this week with His Majesty King Abdullah II at his royal palace in Jordan.

During the warm meeting, held at King Abdullah's invitation, the President and the King discussed deep strategic issues, at both bilateral and regional levels.

The visit also addressed the protection of stable Israeli-Jordanian relations and the need for dialogue with all actors in the region. The President's visit was conducted in coordination with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and their offices.