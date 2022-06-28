After lengthy negotiations, the Knesset has agreed to vote on the dissolution bill on Wednesday.

The decision came after parties spent an extended period of time wrangling over when the elections would take place and argued over procedural issues.

The coalition and opposition parties decided on October 25 and November 1 as potential election dates.

The sides also agreed that a proposal to ban an individual under indictment from becoming prime minister, whose goal it was to stop opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a new government, will not be put to a vote during the current session.

Last week, the Knesset voted 110 to 0 to back a bill sending Israel to new elections.

Yet Opposition MKs were not pressing for quick passage of the bill dissolving the Knesset, and were instead looking to push off the final vote, giving the Likud an opportunity to try to form an alternative coalition, which did not occur.