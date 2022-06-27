The passage of the bill to dissolve the Knesset has been delayed in light of the failure of the coalition and opposition to reach an agreement on the date of the elections which would be held following the dissolution. The dissolution is now tentatively set to be finalized on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Knesset committee began its session, but discussed other issues on its agenda instead of the bill to dissolve the Knesset. Committee chairman Nir Orbach delayed its convening to allow coalition and opposition representatives to continue talks between them, hoping to reach agreements on the dissolution.

The opposition continues to attempt to prevent the dissolution of the coalition to give Benjamin Netanyahu more time to form an alternative government that would forestall the need for new elections.

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich said Monday: "I sleep three hours a night to crack this challenge and form a broad, Zionist and national government in this Knesset. I tell Lapid and Nir Orbach to let these processes mature. It is possible."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz reiterated his preference for new elections over the formation of a government headed by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu in the current Knesset.

Gantz said that "unfortunately, the State of Israel is going to the polls for the fifth time. We're doing all we can so that an alternative government headed by Netanyahu will not be formed."

"The current government will not be maintained but we have proven that we can work together," he said.

Meanwhile, Degel HaTorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni informed former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if the Knesset dissolves, then the preferred date for the elections for the 25th Knesset is Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich said Monday: "I sleep three hours a night to crack this challenge and form a broad, Zionist and national government in this Knesset. I tell Lapid and Nir Orbach to let these processes mature. It is possible."