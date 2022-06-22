Israel moved closer to new elections Wednesday afternoon, as the Knesset voted unanimously to support a bill dissolving itself.

The bill, introduced by lawmakers from the New Hope and Yesh Atid factions in the coalition, passed its preliminary reading in the Knesset on a 110 to 0 vote.

“Today we are taking Israel on a new path,” said Likud MK Yariv Levin. “We are beginning to get Israel back on track. We are starting down a path that will, in the end, mean the establishment of a strong, stable nationalist government led by Netanyahu, which will restore Israel’s strength and momentum.”

Yet Opposition MKs are not pressing for quick passage of the bill dissolving the Knesset, and are instead looking to push off the final vote, giving the Likud an opportunity to try to form an alternative coalition.

Coalition members are hoping the bill will be brought to a final vote next Monday, dissolving the 24th Knesset and ensuring Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is sworn in as Prime Minister for the transitional government.

Rogue Yamina MK Nir Orbach told Israel National Newsearlier Wednesday that the Likud is currently in talks with a number of senior coalition members.

There are negotiations involving Shaked, Gafni, Benny Gantz, and New Hope,” Orbach told Israel National News. “Everyone knows how to get into an election, but not everyone knows how to get out.”

Other Yamina MKs support the effort to form a new, right-wing government, Orbach said, but added that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s position is unclear.

Orbach, who chairs the powerful House Committee, said he does not plan to fast-track the bill dissolving the Knesset back to the plenum for a final vote.