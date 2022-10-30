Caretakerr Prime Minister Yair Lapid has been in office since the Bennett-led government fell on June 30, 2022, preceded by a coalition formed in June 2021 in which Lapid was Foreign Minister and Benny Gantz the Defense Minister, a position he continues to occupy. During this period:

The Palestinian Security Forces (PSF), trained by the IDF, now carry out daily attacks against Jews through its PSF elite unit known as the Al Aqsa Brigades. The government of Israel continues full security cooperation with the PSF . (1)

A report released by the Regavim Movement reveals that in 2022, illegal Palestinian Arab construction in Area C, the portion of Judea and Samaria under full Israeli jurisdiction, increased by 80%. The report documents 5535 new illegal structures built in 2022, compared to 3076 structures in the same period in 2021. Regavim writes: “The Israeli government is creating a de facto Palestinian state.“ (Detailed report here.)

With the knowledge of the current government of Israel, the Palestinian Authority has enacted unprecedented legislation to provide a salary for life for anyone who murders a Jew. (2)People in Israel know that the PA often pays killers.Few know that there is a law in this regard. The current government of Israel has not asked for the repeal of this PA law, which functions as an incen Last night, another Jew was murdered. In accordance with PA law, the dead killer's family will therefore receive a salary for life from the PA.

The current government of Israeli does reduce allocations to the PA, in accordance with the amount that the PA pays convicted killers, but few know that it allows Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other nations to fill cash flow for convicted felons, using he services of banks in Israel.

With the full knowledge of the current government of Israel, the Palestinian Authority has fostered a new school curriculum which indoctrinates children to make war on the Jews.The current government of Israel could veto that curriculum, yet does not use its authority to do so.

The current government of Israel, despite urging, did not demand that the PA remove a new PA textbook which presents Dalal Al Mugrabi, who murdered 35 Jews, including 12 children, as a role model for the next generation (4)

UNRWA allocates a $1.6 billion budget to maintain 6.7 million descendants of Arab refugees in 59 “temporary” refugee camps, as refugees for perpetuity, while inculcating the “right of return” to villages which existed before 1948. COGAT, the Israel Civil Administration, which oversees UNRWA, will not ask for any change in UNRWA policy (5) Meanwhile, PA texts used by UNRWA now provide 120 new maps in UNRWA schools which replace any Jewish presence with Arabic names –on both sides of the 1967 line- a new form of Judenrein. (6) The current government of Israel could order COGAT to stop distribution of these maps.

Israel could demand that the PA and UNRWA use standard world maps in their schools that depict the geographic details of each member state of the UN, including Israel. Yet the current government of Israel does not make that demand.

The current government of Israel encourages Israel business interests to invest in the Palestinian Authority, without vetting terror connections of their PA business partners. (7)

David Bedein is director of Israel Resource News Agency and heads the Center for Near East Policy Research, author of Genesis of the Palestinian Authority and Roadblock to Peace: How the UN Perpetuates the Arab-Israeli Conflict: UNRWA Policies Reconsidered..