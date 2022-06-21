Share with twitterShare with whatsappshare with facebookShare with email

House shot in Kiryat Arba

Arab terrorists fire at Jewish homes in Kiryat Arba. No casualties.

Arabs fired three bullets toward Jewish homes in Kiryat Araba Tuesday.

One of the bullets penetrated a home, but no one inside was struck.

Kiryat Arba Hebron Council chairman Eliyahu Libman addressed the commanders of the IDF and police and demanded that they arrest the terrorist cell that carried out the shooting.

He said, "This is an event that ended miraculously without casualties. We could have ended this event with several dead and funerals."

"I demand that the security forces show determination and eliminate these terrorist squads as soon as possible," Libman added.

