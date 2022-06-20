Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is considering retiring from politics following his decision to dissolve the 24th Knesset and hold new elections.

Bennett told his associates: "Right now I intend to run alone and not join up with anyone - I will consider my steps in the coming days."

Bennett decided to dissolve the Knesset after a conversation with the Attorney General last Friday about the chaos that will be created if the Judea and Samaria regulations are not passed. "I am not willing to accept blackmail and threats. If I harm the state because of the non-approval of the Judea and Samaria regulations, I will go," Bennett said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday announced their decision to dissolve the current government and hold new elections. The decision was made after the two exhausted efforts to preserve the current coalition, which has seen numerous crisis in recent months.

The two will submit a bill to this effect for approval by the Knesset next week.

Yair Lapid will become prime minister during the transition period as per the coalition agreement and will greet US President Joe Biden as Israel's premier during his visit to the Jewish State on July 13. Elections for the 25th Knesset will be held in September.

With the dissolution of the government, Naftali Bennett will become the shortest-serving prime minister in Israel's history, a record which would be broken by Lapid if he does not remain prime minister following the elections.